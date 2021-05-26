A47 drivers face further disruption as next phase of £5m work starts

Published: 12:33 PM May 26, 2021

Drivers will face further disruption on the A47 near Norwich next week, when the next phase of £5m of work gets under way.

Motorists on the Southern Bypass have faced diversions between Thickthorn roundabout and Postwick in recent weeks, due to overnight road closures.

Lane closures and a 40mph limit have also caused delays, particularly during rush hours.

That work is drawing to a close, with the final overnight road closure on Thursday, May 27.

But, from Tuesday, June 1 until Monday, June 7, there will be overnight road closures on another stretch of the bypass as the work, which will carry on into August, continues.

The eastbound carriageway between Thickthorn roundabout and Trowse Newton will be shut from 8pm until 6am for those six nights.

Traffic will be diverted off the A47 at Thickthorn and sent along the A11, through Norwich and its ring road, to rejoin the A47 at the Trowse bypass near County Hall.

A two-way contraflow system will also be in place day and night, including weekends, between Trowse and Thickthorn, for two weeks, from Monday, June 7 until Tuesday, June 22.

And then, from Tuesday, June 22 until Sunday, June 27, the eastbound carriageway from Thickthorn roundabout to Trowse will be shut for a further six nights, from 8m to 6am.

The same diversion route will be in place.

From Monday June, 28 to Friday, July 2 there will be more overnight closures between Thickthorn and Postwick, eastbound only.

From Friday, July 2 to Saturday, July 10, a two-way contraflow system will be in place day and night between Postwick and Ipswich Road.

Four more overnight closures of the eastbound carriageway between Thickthorn and Postwick will take place from Monday, July 12 to Thursday, July 15.

From Friday, July 16 until Monday, August 16, there will be overnight closures of the westbound carriageway between Postwick and Trowse Newton.

Highways England said: "Our work will increase the life expectancy of the road surface and make journeys safer for motorists.

"By doing other road maintenance at the same time, we will reduce the number of times we need to have roadworks.

This will reduce the amount of disruption to local businesses and communities."

Meanwhile, overnight work on the A11 is due to come to an end on Friday, May 28.

