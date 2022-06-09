How can I reduce my fuel costs? Money saving tips as petrol prices soar

Here are 10 fuel-saving tips which could ease the blow to your bank balance - Credit: PA

As drivers are hit by record fuel prices at the pumps, many are looking at other ways they can cut costs.

Here are 10 fuel-saving tips which could ease the blow to your bank account.

Where should I fill up?

Supermarket forecourts are generally the cheapest sites to buy fuel.

They usually charge around 4p per litre below average UK prices.

How should I drive?

Driving as smoothly as possible will maximise your car’s fuel efficiency.

That means accelerating gently and avoiding excessive speeds and heavy braking.

Many cars are most efficient when driven between 45mph and 50mph.

What about driving up hills?

Gain momentum by accelerating a little before you reach them, then ease off as you drive up.

What should I do with my roof box?

Take your roof bars and box off when you are not using them, as they create wind resistance which increases fuel consumption.

Empty roof racks add 16pc drag when driving at 75mph, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

Does a car’s air conditioning and heating use fuel?

Yes, so if possible keep them turned off or on low.

Should I clear out my car boot?

Yes, this will help to reduce excess weight.

Remove items from your boot if you do not need them for a particular journey.

Do tyres matter?

Check your tyres are inflated to the pressure stated in your owner’s manual.

Under-inflated or over-inflated tyres cut fuel economy.

Should I combine journeys?

Warm engines are more efficient than cold ones, so making one round trip is better for fuel efficiency than several short journeys, even though the mileage could be the same.

Why is fuel so expensive?

Pump prices began to soar as the cost of oil increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The price of oil is continuing to rise due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its coronavirus restrictions and the US and Europe enter the peak summer driving season.

Do you have to drive?

Consider walking or cycling rather than driving for short journeys.