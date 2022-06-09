News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Petrol prices reach all time high - how much is fuel costing in Norfolk?

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:59 PM June 9, 2022
Tesco Extra petrol station on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tesco Extra petrol station in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at forecourts in the UK reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday, June 8.

That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, June 7, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

Motoring experts have said the breaking of this threshold poses a "truly dark day for drivers".

BP petrol station on Mousehold Lane in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

BP petrol station on Mousehold Lane in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

This newspaper contacted fuel stations today (June 9) across Norfolk to find out the costs drivers are facing at the pumps in Norfolk.

Petrol prices ranged from 176p to 187p per litre, whereas diesel varied from 184p up to 191p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol crossing the “thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank” meant it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.

“There’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody," he said.

“While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures.”

File photo dated 15/08/13 of a petrol pump as petrol pump prices have plunged in the last month with

The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 - Credit: PA

Mr Williams said people will be looking for more help from the government to meet the rising costs as the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty “looks paltry” because wholesale petrol costs have increased by five times that amount since it was implemented in March.

Local firms have been warned that they may be forced out of business by the huge rises in the price of fuels due to the continued price hike.

Helena Parker-Wright, transport manager at W's Transport, based near Fakenham, said: "It is going to go one of two ways. The government is going to provide help for businesses or companies are going to go under."

Helena Parker-Wright, transport manager at W's Transport

Helena Parker-Wright, transport manager at W's Transport, is urging the government to provide more help for businesses - Credit: Helena Parker-Wright

Pump prices started to soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February led to oil supply fears.

Downing Street indicated on Wednesday that fuel retailers failing to pass on the duty cut could be named and shamed.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Transparency may have an important role to play.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area.”

