Norfolk fuel situation: Stations limit petrol purchases

Published: 8:06 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM September 29, 2021

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Drivers are still queuing for petrol pumps across Norfolk this morning despite national assurances of fuel stock - but demand seems to finally be easing.

There are currently queues in Thetford Road in Watton, Swaffham Road in Thetford, London Road in Attleborough, the A146 near Beccles, and Acle New Road in Runham.

There is heavy traffic at Mundford Road in Thetford, Bury Road near Stanton, Dereham Road near Bowthorpe,

However, these are less severe than the jams seen earlier this week.

Many petrol stations still have no fuel, though the shops remain open.

Such sites include Waitrose in Wymondham, BP in Martineau Lane in Norwich, BP in Acle and Shell in Diss.

Some stations have begun limiting purchases, with Morrisons in Bradwell capping customers at £35 and Jet in Rose Lane in Norwich limiting customers at £30.

Norfolk Police have urged the public to not contact them over the ongoing queues, with a spokesperson saying: “We’d urge the public not to call police about queues at petrol station and ask them to consider whether it is necessary to queue or create congestion on some roads."

Alongside shortages, prices of available petrol have risen.

Nationally, the RAC has said that from Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26, the price rose by 1p, to 136.59p. In Norfolk, prices range from 143.9p for petrol in Attleborough, to 160p for diesel in Swanton Morley.

Those who rely on public transport have also been affected by the fuel crisis, with long queues delaying buses, or cutting them off altogether.

Both students and workers are unable to travel, forcing them to miss time at school or work.

Even those who live in quieter villages are being affected.

People living in Walcott, a community of less than 600, having to travel five to six miles to their nearest petrol station, which have been inundated with queues. The 'shortage' is affecting elderly and vulnerable residents as well as the local animal rescue service.

