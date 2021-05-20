Ambulance called after four vehicle crash on A47

Published: 5:29 PM May 20, 2021

Part of the A47 was blocked following a four-vehicle crash at Bixley.

Emergency services were called to the A47 at Bixley just after 3.30pm on Thursday, May 20 following a four-vehicle collision at the junction with the A146.

A Ford Ranger, Ford Focus and a Transit van were involved in the crash, which closed the road for a short while, police have said.

An ambulance was also called to the crash, but nobody is believed to be seriously injured.

One fire engine from Carrow attended the collision to make sure the cars and the scene of the crash were safe.

Traffic on the Norwich-bound carriageway is still struggling after the crash with queues going back to Postwick, but vehicles are still moving slowly according to the AA road traffic map.

The crash took place just a short stretch of road away from the current A47 roadworks, which will be in place until the end of August.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, traffic on the A11 on Newmarket Road is very congested as well as the A47 at Cringleford.

