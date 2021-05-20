News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Ambulance called after four vehicle crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:29 PM May 20, 2021   
Maps

Emergency services were called to the A47 at Bixley just after 3.30pm on Thursday, May 20 following a four-vehicle collision at the junction with the A146. - Credit: Maps

Part of the A47 was blocked following a four-vehicle crash at Bixley.

Emergency services were called to the A47 at Bixley just after 3.30pm on Thursday, May 20 following a four-vehicle collision at the junction with the A146.

A Ford Ranger, Ford Focus and a Transit van were involved in the crash, which closed the road for a short while, police have said.

An ambulance was also called to the crash, but nobody is believed to be seriously injured.

One fire engine from Carrow attended the collision to make sure the cars and the scene of the crash were safe.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic on the Norwich-bound carriageway is still struggling after the crash with queues going back to Postwick, but vehicles are still moving slowly according to the AA road traffic map.

The crash took place just a short stretch of road away from the current A47 roadworks, which will be in place until the end of August.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum gets £3k payout over wrongful arrest after name mix-up
  2. 2 Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences
  3. 3 Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town
  1. 4 Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison
  2. 5 'Major damage' as car collides with Starbucks on A47
  3. 6 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
  4. 7 Drama as burger bar fire spreads to chip shop
  5. 8 Road reopens after eight hours following serious A47 crash
  6. 9 'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze
  7. 10 Could Norwich City be about to change its club badge?

Elsewhere in Norfolk, traffic on the A11 on Newmarket Road is very congested as well as the A47 at Cringleford.

- For live traffic updates please visit the EDP road traffic map

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Police
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large farmhouse in Norfolk countryside with indoor swimming pool complex and wide green lawns

Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction

Sophie Stainthorpe

Author Picture Icon
Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Coronavirus

Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Heavy rainfall is forecast for Norfolk. Pic: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk Weather

Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus