Part of A47 blocked after four-vehicle crash

Published: 11:12 AM December 24, 2020

Part of the A47 was blocked following a four vehicle crash at Brundall.

Emergency services were called to the A47 at Brundall just after 6.20am on Thursday (December 24) following a four vehicle collision in the Norwich-bound carriageway near to the roundabout.

No one was injured as a result of the crash which blocked the road while vehicles were recovered.

Meanwhile, people have been advised not to travel unless it's essential following torrential rain yesterday (December 23) and overnight which brought flooding to large parts of the county.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident after having received more than 300 calls and are still dealing with a number of incidents across the county with South Norfolk particularly badly affected by flooding.

At its height more than 50 fire engines were deployed to various incidents across the county.

The A11 is closed at the A1075 junction at Thetford while the A140 at Long Stratton is just about passable after being flooded.

Meanwhile the A47 is closed between Easton and the Honingham/Mattishall roundabout due to flooding.



