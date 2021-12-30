Four-vehicle crash on A47 at King's Lynn

A four-vehicle crash has closed the part of the A47 in King's Lynn. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Part of the A47 at King's Lynn is closed following a four-vehicle crash.

Police and ambulance crews are dealing with the incident which happened about 12.10pm today.

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 is currently closed from the Pullover Roundabout and officers have urged drivers to avoid the area.

