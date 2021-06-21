News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five days of resurfacing work costing almost £10k planned for village road

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:49 PM June 21, 2021   
Five days of resurfacing work is planned for Overwood Lane in Forncett St Peter.

A road in a south Norfolk village will be closed for five days from later this month while road resurfacing works take place.

The project begins on Monday, June 28, with five consecutive days of closures planned for Overwood Lane in Forncett St Peter.

Equipment and plant machinery used will take up the whole road, so the closure between the junctions with Low Common Road and Mill Road will be in force at all times.

A fully-signed diversion route will be in place, while access to homes and businesses within the closure will be maintained at all times.

The resurfacing is being completed ahead of further "surface dressing" work, to be carried out at a later date.

This will see the road given a new seal to extend its life, prevent potholes and make the surface more skid-resistant.

Norfolk County Council said the work will cost £9,758.


