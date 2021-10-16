Ford and Jaguar crash in second incident near village in same night
Published: 10:57 PM October 16, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Two cars have crashed in a second incident in the Weasenham area.
A Ford Focus and a Jaguar crashed on the B1145 close to the Rougham Shop turn.
It comes shortly after an incident nearby which saw a car involved in a crash with two tractors.
A police spokesperson confirmed the second crash was damage only and that no injuries were sustained.
The incident happened around 8.24pm on Saturday evening, with recovery work completed by 9.45pm.
The B1145 is unaffected and fully open.
In the other incident, police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on the A1065 in Weasenham on Saturday night after, police said, a car hit a tractor and then spun into another one.
