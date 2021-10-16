News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Ford and Jaguar crash in second incident near village in same night

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:57 PM October 16, 2021   
A Ford Focus and a Jaguar crashed on the B1145, however, no major injuries were sustained.

A Ford Focus and a Jaguar crashed on the B1145, however, no major injuries were sustained. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have crashed in a second incident in the Weasenham area.

A Ford Focus and a Jaguar crashed on the B1145 close to the Rougham Shop turn.

It comes shortly after an incident nearby which saw a car involved in a crash with two tractors.

A police spokesperson confirmed the second crash was damage only and that no injuries were sustained.

The incident happened around 8.24pm on Saturday evening, with recovery work completed by 9.45pm.

The B1145 is unaffected and fully open.

In the other incident, police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene on the A1065 in Weasenham on Saturday night after, police said, a car hit a tractor and then spun into another one.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  2. 2 Couple fined £400 for digging up 8,000 Norfolk bluebells
  3. 3 What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?
  1. 4 Hundreds more trees on route of Norwich NDR have died
  2. 5 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  3. 6 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
  4. 7 'I remember shutting down' - Singer on cancer diagnosis at Norfolk hospital
  5. 8 Woman left 'penniless' while waiting five weeks for first pension payment
  6. 9 What does the ice-cream man do during winter?
  7. 10 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Norfolk Live

12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Norfolk Live

Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The A146 south of Norwich has been closed

Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
John Turner who has been jailed after being convicted of indecent assaults against four child victims in the 1970s and 1980s.

Norfolk teacher, preacher and scout leader indecently assaulted four boys

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon