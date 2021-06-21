Revealed: What savings you could make with new rail tickets

Published: 3:11 PM June 21, 2021

Rail passengers could make saving on certain routes after flexible season tickets go on sale. - Credit: Archant

A new flexible season ticket system is promising to hand significant savings to rail commuters - and has launched loday.

The new Flexi Season ticket, which went on sale on Monday, allows unlimited travel between two stations on any eight days in a 28-day period and is part of an overhaul of rail travel.

The scheme offers savings on certain routes for people who travel two or three days a week.

They are the first step in major reforms of the railways announced last month in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.

It comes amid changing travel patterns due to the pandemic, following an increase in home working which has led to a huge decline in the number of people travelling by rail.

Two-days-a-week commuters using flexible season tickets could save hundreds travelling from certain routes. The savings are compared with the cost of daily tickets.

Great Northern said travelling two days a week over four weeks from King's Lynn to London would cost £55.38 per day with the new flexi Season instead of £63.30 buying daily returns or £76.09 a day with a monthly season ticket, which is a 12.5pc saving on the daily tickets.

King's Lynn train station. - Credit: Great Northern

An anytime day return journey from Norwich to Cambridge will cost £38.90 compared to a flexi season ticket of £272.30 - a saving of £38.

Attleborough to London via Cambridge would cost £108.40 for anytime return and £645.10 for a flexi season - a saving of £222.10.

And an anytime return from Norwich to London would cost £119.20 compared to a £682.30 flexi season - a saving of £271.30.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: "Our railways work best when they are reliable, rapid and affordable.

"As we kickstart the biggest reforms to our railways in a generation, flexible season tickets are the first step. They give us greater freedom and choice about how we travel, simpler ticketing and a fairer fare."

Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "We've worked with the government to introduce the new Flexi Season ticket, which goes on sale today, to give commuters the freedom and flexibility to divide their time between home and the office.

"The rail industry is helping people travel and book with confidence by providing better journey information, boosting cleaning and helping them change a booked journey fee-free should their circumstances change."

Anthony Smith, chief executive of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said their research with passengers showed there was "strong demand" for a new ticket that suited people who expected to commute less frequently in the future.

The chief executive added: "This is a positive step towards much-needed longer-term reform of how rail tickets are sold."

Who will benefit?

People who travel two or three days a week at peak times will save money using the tickets on certain routes.

How much could I save?

The minimum discount for using a flexi season compared with a monthly ticket on the same route is 20pc.

The Department for Transport says part-time commuters on certain routes will save hundreds of pounds a year.

What if I commute one day a week?

You could be better off buying daily tickets.

How about four or five days a week?

An annual season ticket is likely to continue to be your cheapest option

How do I get one of these flexible tickets?

They are available on rail websites and apps, as well as at some station ticket offices.

Can I travel in first class?

No. Flex Season tickets are for standard class travel only.

How are the tickets issued?

The new tickets are only available as either a smartcard or barcode ticket.

How do I use them?

You must activate your pass on the day of travel by 'touching in' on a yellow reader on a gate, a platform validator, a ticket machine, or using the National Rail Smartcard app.