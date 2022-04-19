News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:34 PM April 19, 2022
A47 crash involving five vehicles near Blofield

A person has been taken to hospital following a five-vehicle crash on the A47 eastbound near the Blofield bypass - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital following a five-vehicle crash on the A47 eastbound.

Police were called to reports of a collision at 4.38pm at the Blofield bypass.

Heavy traffic has been reported between Blofield and South Walsham Road near Burlingham Green.

Ambulance crews are currently at the scene. 

A police spokeswoman has said: "Officers were called at 4.38pm to reports of a five-vehicle collision on the A47 at the Blofield bypass.

"One person has been taken to hospital but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

"The road was cleared by 5pm and traffic began flowing again after."

