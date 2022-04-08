Car lands in ditch following crash between four vehicles and a moped

The A47 in North Burlingham, where the crash happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A car landed in a ditch after a five vehicle crash which saw the A47 close between Blofield and Brundall.

The crash happened at 4.45pm on Thursday, April 7, and saw a Honda, Ford Fiesta, VW Golf, Renault Cleo and a moped all collide on the A47 in North Burlingham.

Some of those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, however none are thought to be serious.

While the road was closed drivers were diverted via Plantation Road and Beighton Road.

Following the incident there were heavy delays in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.







