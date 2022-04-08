News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car lands in ditch following crash between four vehicles and a moped

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:46 AM April 8, 2022
The A47 in North Burlingham, where the crash happened.

The A47 in North Burlingham, where the crash happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A car landed in a ditch after a five vehicle crash which saw the A47 close between Blofield and Brundall.

The crash happened at 4.45pm on Thursday, April 7, and saw a Honda, Ford Fiesta, VW Golf, Renault Cleo and a moped all collide on the A47 in North Burlingham.

Some of those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, however none are thought to be serious.

While the road was closed drivers were diverted via Plantation Road and Beighton Road.

Following the incident there were heavy delays in the area.

Norfolk Live News
A47 News

