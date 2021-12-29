News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk in the coming days

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:16 AM December 29, 2021
Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

Look out for these roadworks around New Year's Eve. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Avoid having your festive cheer dampened by checking our list of the roadworks causing delays on Norfolk's roads ahead in the coming days.

A47

The A47 will be closed from Acle to Trowse Newton as Norfolk County Council completes streetworks.

Delays are likely with a diversion around the A143 in place at all times, works are expected to last until March 9.

Burgh Road - Gorleston

This road will be closed until April 4 as Anglian Water carries out works to construct manhole covers and a tunnel to the pumping station on Beccles Road.

Delays are likely, with a diversion in place around Wren Drive.

Theatre Street - Swaffham

Theatre Street in Swaffham will be closed at the start of the new year as pavement maintenance begins.

The works will begin on January 4 and finish on February 15, with the road due to be closed on weekdays between 7.30am and 5pm.

Delays are to be expected with a signed diversion in place.

Angles Way - Roydon

Another road which is set to close at the start of the new year is Angles Road in Roydon, which will close from January 3 until January 18 as Norfolk County Council completes path resurfacing.

The council has apologised as there will be no diversion, with disruption expected.

B1135

The B1135 Wymondham Road in Kimberley will close on January 4, as Norfolk County Council attempts to install three new gullies to the area's drainage system.

Work is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The closure will be from the B1108 Station Road junction to just before the accesses north of St Peter’s Church.

An officially signed diversion will be in place although delays are expected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk

