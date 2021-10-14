Bus cancellations continue in Norfolk amid driver shortage

Published: 7:36 AM October 14, 2021

First Eastern Counties cancelled a number of its services due to the national driver shortages. - Credit: Archant

Bus operator First Eastern Counties has confirmed a number of its services in Norfolk remain cancelled due to a shortage of drivers.

The company reminded passengers on Twitter this morning that as a result of the national driver shortage it would have to continue to cancel several journeys on some Network Norwich and Excel D services from Mondays to Saturdays.

⚠️Reminder - Temporary Journey Cancellations⚠️ Due to the ongoing national driver shortage, we are having to temporarily cancel a small number of journeys on some Network Norwich & Excel D services on Mondays to Saturdays. For full information click here https://t.co/QsOj4gu0QH pic.twitter.com/PxE3tfXVRz — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 14, 2021

The cancellations first began on Monday, September 20, but there has been no end date set yet.

First said it had taken into account a "wide range of factors including detailed analysis of ongoing passenger data for each journey", in order to minimise inconvenience and accommodate passengers on other journeys.

The services impacted by certain times being cut are the Pink Line 11 and 12, the Turquoise Line 13, the Green Line 14, the Orange Line 21 and 22, the Red Line 24 and 24a, the Blue Line 25 and 26, the Yellow Line 28, the Purple Line 36 and 39 and Excel D line.

It means routes to and from the city centre, Sprowston, Wroxham, Spixworth, Hethersett, Dussindale, Old Catton, Bowthorpe, Thorpe St Andrew, Queens Hills, University of East Anglia, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Thorpe Marriott, Mile Cross, Lakenham, Dereham, and Horsford are all affected.

First said it is working hard to recruit and train new drivers as soon as possible to ensure a full timetable can operate again as quickly as possible.

A full list of details regarding bus cancellations and alterations can be found here.