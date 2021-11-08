Bus cancellations continue due to driver shortage

First Bus services on Castle Meadow in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Bus cancellations have continued across Norfolk for yet another week due to the ongoing national driver shortage.

First has introduced temporary timetables on a number of its Network Norwich and Excel routes as it continues to recruit and train new drivers.

The new timetables will come into effect from November 14, with some services on the Pink Line 11/12, Turquoise Line 13, Green Line 14/15, Orange Line 21/22, Red Line 23/24 and Excel D.

Affected routes include additional weekday trips between Hethersett and Norwich city centre, service 22 journeys terminating at Bowthorpe Shopping Centre and the 23B service.

For further information visit: https://www.firstbus.co.uk/norfolk-suffolk/news-and-service-updates/news/temporary-timetables-network-norwich-and-excel