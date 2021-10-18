News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus cancellations continue amid driver shortage

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:47 AM October 18, 2021   
Crossville and First Bus vehicles in the town centre.

First has announced a number of temporary cancellations due to the national driver shortage. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk bus cancellations are due to continue this week amid a national shortage of drivers.

First has announced temporary cancellations to a number of journeys on its Network Norwich, Excel D & Coastlink X1 and X2|X22 services while it recruits and trains new drivers.

A full list of affected routes can be found here.

The bus operator said it had analysed passenger data before deciding which journeys to cancel in order to "minimise disruption caused".

A First statement read: "Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey with us."

Due to the transforming cities project buses will be on diversion around Mile Cross Road from October 18 to 27.

Buses will also be on diversion around Norwich Road in Besthorpe due to flood prevention works on October 18 and 19.


