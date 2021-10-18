Bus cancellations continue amid driver shortage

Published: 7:47 AM October 18, 2021

First has announced a number of temporary cancellations due to the national driver shortage. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk bus cancellations are due to continue this week amid a national shortage of drivers.

First has announced temporary cancellations to a number of journeys on its Network Norwich, Excel D & Coastlink X1 and X2|X22 services while it recruits and trains new drivers.

A full list of affected routes can be found here.

The bus operator said it had analysed passenger data before deciding which journeys to cancel in order to "minimise disruption caused".

A First statement read: "Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey with us."

Due to the transforming cities project buses will be on diversion around Mile Cross Road from October 18 to 27.

Buses will also be on diversion around Norwich Road in Besthorpe due to flood prevention works on October 18 and 19.

🚧 Mile Cross Road

Due to the transforming cities project our buses will be on diversion from the 18th October until the 27th October. Our website has full details of this closure, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/hAqw1UuMVm pic.twitter.com/0SjzCKqAzb — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 18, 2021

🚧 Norwich Road, Besthorpe



Due to flood prevention works on the above road, this road will be closed on the 18th and 19th October 2021. Our Turquoise line buses will be on diversion. Please see our website for full details. https://t.co/tUtZtPBC5R pic.twitter.com/xoIs5PeY0T — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) October 18, 2021



