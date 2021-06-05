News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bus services delayed following reports of yacht in tree

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:25 PM June 5, 2021    Updated: 4:02 PM June 5, 2021
Bus services have been delayed following reports a yacht is stuck in a tree.

Konectbus tweeted that its Route 6 service from Wymondham to Watton is delayed by 30 minutes due to being stuck behind a yacht in a tree.

The service apologised to service users.

The exact location of the incident has not been confirmed. 

But First Norwich also tweeted that due to an obstruction its services 15/15A are diverted to and from Hethersett back to Wymondham. 

A post on Facebook page Norfolk Traffic Information showed a wide load travelling west bound on the A47 after Trowse.

A post on Facebook page Norfolk Traffic Information showed a wide load travelling west bound on the A47 after Trowse. - Credit: George Cook

Police said they would be escorting a boat mold 5.5m wide and 27.4m in length from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Rd in Hoveton to Ipswich on Saturday, June 5.

The route could be: 

  • Option 1: Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Heathersett Rd - Wymondham St  Spooners Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 A1120 - A14 -  A1308 - A1120 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site
  • Option 2: Local Roads - Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Hethersett Rd - Wymondham St - Spooner Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 - A1308 - B1113 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site


