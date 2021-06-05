Bus services delayed following reports of yacht in tree

Published: 3:25 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM June 5, 2021

Bus services in Norfolk have been delayed following reports a yacht is stuck in a tree. - Credit: Archant Â© 2011

Konectbus tweeted that its Route 6 service from Wymondham to Watton is delayed by 30 minutes due to being stuck behind a yacht in a tree.

The service apologised to service users.

Service update. Route 6, 13:42 Wymondham to Watton is currently running 30 mins late due to being stuck behind a Yacht in a tree!! apologises — Konectbus (@konectbuses) June 5, 2021

The exact location of the incident has not been confirmed.

But First Norwich also tweeted that due to an obstruction its services 15/15A are diverted to and from Hethersett back to Wymondham.

Due to an obstruction services 15/15A are diverted to/from Hethersett back to Wymondham Waitrose and then via A11 to resume route at Bus interchange in both directions.



We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/jEfNHbhgO7 — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) June 5, 2021

A post on Facebook page Norfolk Traffic Information showed a wide load travelling west bound on the A47 after Trowse.

Police said they would be escorting a boat mold 5.5m wide and 27.4m in length from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Rd in Hoveton to Ipswich on Saturday, June 5.

The route could be:

Option 1: Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Heathersett Rd - Wymondham St Spooners Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 A1120 - A14 - A1308 - A1120 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site

Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Heathersett Rd - Wymondham St Spooners Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 A1120 - A14 - A1308 - A1120 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site Option 2: Local Roads - Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Hethersett Rd - Wymondham St - Spooner Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 - A1308 - B1113 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site



