Bus services delayed following reports of yacht in tree
- Credit: Archant Â© 2011
Bus services have been delayed following reports a yacht is stuck in a tree.
Konectbus tweeted that its Route 6 service from Wymondham to Watton is delayed by 30 minutes due to being stuck behind a yacht in a tree.
The service apologised to service users.
The exact location of the incident has not been confirmed.
But First Norwich also tweeted that due to an obstruction its services 15/15A are diverted to and from Hethersett back to Wymondham.
A post on Facebook page Norfolk Traffic Information showed a wide load travelling west bound on the A47 after Trowse.
Police said they would be escorting a boat mold 5.5m wide and 27.4m in length from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Rd in Hoveton to Ipswich on Saturday, June 5.
The route could be:
- Option 1: Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Heathersett Rd - Wymondham St Spooners Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 A1120 - A14 - A1308 - A1120 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site
- Option 2: Local Roads - Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West - A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - Hethersett Rd - Wymondham St - Spooner Row - A11 - A1304 - Kentford B1506 - A14 - A1308 - B1113 - A14 - A1214 - A137 - West End Rd - Bridge St - Local Roads to Site