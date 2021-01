Published: 7:36 AM January 14, 2021

Firefighters were called to the crash in Little Snoring. - Credit: Archant

Firefighters had to free a person from a vehicle following a crash.

The crash happened on the A148 Holt Road at Little Snoring at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, January 13.

Two fire crews from Fakenham went to the scene.

They used hydraulic rescue equipment to release one person from a vehicle and made the scene safe.