News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Fire crews called to reports of 'suspicious gas' in Aylsham

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:48 AM March 27, 2022
Fire crews have been called to a woman stuck in mud near East Bergholt

Fourteen fire crews were called to a blaze at a manor home in Herringswell. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four fire crews and the Environmental Protection Unit were called to reports of "suspicious gas" in Aylsham.

Appliances from Aylsham, Reepham, Sprowston, North Walsham and the EPU from Sprowston attended the incident on Red Lion Street at around 6.56am on Sunday morning.

The crews thoroughly inspected the building and provided care to the residents.

The stop message was received at 8.10am.

It caused disruption to some traffic in the area.

Saunders Coaches tweeted that its services were diverted and buses would not be able to serve Aylsham Market Place or Dunkirk until the road is clear.

A spokesman wrote: "Services 44A and X44 will be diverting via Burgh Road, Aylsham with immediate effect due to the Fire Brigade being in attendance of an incident in Red Lion Street."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Aylsham News

Don't Miss

The front of Cobwebs, a thatched 7-bedroom home for sale on the River Bure in Wroxham

The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
What next for Norfolk and Waveney in the fight against coronavirus? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Worrk progressing on the £6.1m shake-up for St Stephens Street, one of the main shopping areas in No

Blunder saw councillors 'agree' major road revamps they had no power over

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Three-vehicle crash blocks part of the A11 near Thickthorn

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon