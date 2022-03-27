Fire crews called to reports of 'suspicious gas' in Aylsham

Fourteen fire crews were called to a blaze at a manor home in Herringswell. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four fire crews and the Environmental Protection Unit were called to reports of "suspicious gas" in Aylsham.

Appliances from Aylsham, Reepham, Sprowston, North Walsham and the EPU from Sprowston attended the incident on Red Lion Street at around 6.56am on Sunday morning.

The crews thoroughly inspected the building and provided care to the residents.

The stop message was received at 8.10am.

It caused disruption to some traffic in the area.

Saunders Coaches tweeted that its services were diverted and buses would not be able to serve Aylsham Market Place or Dunkirk until the road is clear.

Services 44A and X44 will be diverting via Burgh Road, Aylsham with immediate effect due to the Fire Brigade being in attendance of an incident in Red Lion Street. Buses will NOT be able to serve Aylsham Market Place or Dunkirk until this is resolved. — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) March 27, 2022

A spokesman wrote: "Services 44A and X44 will be diverting via Burgh Road, Aylsham with immediate effect due to the Fire Brigade being in attendance of an incident in Red Lion Street."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.