Police were called to the A47 at Postwick after a Fiat 500 crashed into the central reservation - Credit: Google

There were delays on the A47 this morning after a Fiat 500 crashed into barriers.

Police were called to the A47 at Postwick following a single-vehicle collision at 7.30am.

The Fiat 500 crashed in the central reservation while travelling along the westbound carriageway.

The road was blocked and there was debris in the road.

A recovery vehicle was called and the road cleared at 8.38am.