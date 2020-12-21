Safety fears after woman's death at 'accident hotspot'

Published: 2:45 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 4:40 PM December 21, 2020

A woman in her 40s died in a crash at Thorpe Abbotts, near Scole, on the A143 Scole Road - Credit: Archant

The death of a woman in her 40s at an "accident hotspot" has once again raised questions over the road's safety.

Emergency services were called to the A143 Scole Road at Thorpe Abbotts on Friday evening following reports of a crash between a Ford C-Max and Mercedes GLC 220.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver of the Ford - a woman in her 40s - died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, also a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

While the full circumstances surrounding Friday's collision are not yet known, Clayton Hudson, district councillor for the area, says the A143 has been a problem road for several years.

"Like the Acle Straight, the A143 is an accident hotspot. It's a relatively notorious stretch," said Mr Hudson.

"This is not the first time someone has died along there and it is very sad to see, particularly at this time of year.

District councillor Clayton Hudson called the A143 an "accident hotspot" - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2015

"There have been so many attempts over the years to improve it. But with it being a single carriageway and quite a straight road, you only need to make one mistake and then suddenly you could be in a head-on collision.

"I am sure the highways department and collision investigation team will look at this, like they do with any accident.

"If any recommendations are made, myself and other members will consider them."

Christine Mackenzie, chairman of the Brockdish parish in which Thorpe Abbotts falls, feels the road has become more hazardous in recent years.

""The A143 has become a dangerous road - it has definitely got worse," she added. "Certainly within the last 12 months or two years, we have had quite a few crashes.

"I do think people are driving along there much faster than they used to. I walk in the area and when you are standing there, trying to cross the A143, it seems cars are going so fast."

Friday's crash saw the A143 close for more than six hours, into the early hours of Saturday (December 19).

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 376 of December 18.