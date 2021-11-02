News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich to London trains cancelled due to line fault

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:01 AM November 2, 2021
Trains between Norwich and London have been cancelled due to a fault on the line.

This is affecting trains from Norwich to London and other stops on the same line.

Trains using this line have been cancelled up to 8.47am.

This is due to a points failure on the line between Diss and Stowmarket.

Network Rail engineers found that a heater has burnt through a cable and must be replaced. 

The repair will take up to an hour to complete.

Greater Anglia has said there will be disruption until further notice.

