Fallen tree on railway line delays trains

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:02 AM August 6, 2021    Updated: 11:31 AM August 6, 2021
tree on train tracks

Fallen tree on the line near Brundall Gardens - Credit: Network Rail

Trains between Norwich and Lowestoft have been cancelled due to a tree on the tracks.

The tree fell on the railway line at Brundall Gardens on Friday morning, blocking the line near the junction.

National Rail is currently attending the block and is assessing the extent of the problem.

This affects services between Lowestoft to Norwich, and Norwich to Great Yarmouth. Greater Anglia are sourcing replacement buses.


