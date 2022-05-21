Drivers urged to avoid part of A47 due to a fallen tree

9:31 AM May 21, 2022

A fallen tree is blocking part of the A47 in Lowestoft this morning. - Credit: Archant

A fallen tree is blocking part of the A47 in Lowestoft this morning.

It is affecting traffic on Yarmouth Road close to the Gulf petrol station.

Highways officials are currently on route to deal with the obstacle.

Police have urged drivers to find alternative routes while it is dealt with.

A47 Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft near to the Gunton Petrol Station is partially blocked due to a fallen tree. Highways are on route to deal with the obstacle, alternative routes are recommended at this time.

CAD SC-21052022-72 refers.#lowestoft#nrt

#1416 pic.twitter.com/AdyckVW3qR — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) May 21, 2022

