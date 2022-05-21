News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers urged to avoid part of A47 due to a fallen tree

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:39 AM May 21, 2022
Updated: 9:31 AM May 21, 2022
A fallen tree is blocking part of the A47 in Lowestoft this morning. - Credit: Archant

A fallen tree is blocking part of the A47 in Lowestoft this morning.

It is affecting traffic on Yarmouth Road close to the Gulf petrol station.

Highways officials are currently on route to deal with the obstacle. 

Police have urged drivers to find alternative routes while it is dealt with.

