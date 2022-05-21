Drivers urged to avoid part of A47 due to a fallen tree
Published: 8:39 AM May 21, 2022
Updated: 9:31 AM May 21, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A fallen tree is blocking part of the A47 in Lowestoft this morning.
It is affecting traffic on Yarmouth Road close to the Gulf petrol station.
Highways officials are currently on route to deal with the obstacle.
Police have urged drivers to find alternative routes while it is dealt with.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.