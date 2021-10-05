News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fallen tree causes delays on A140 at Hainford

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:39 AM October 5, 2021   
The fallen tree is affecting traffic on the A140, at Hainford, near the Junction with Waterloo Road.

The fallen tree is affecting traffic on the A140, at Hainford. - Credit: Google

Delays are affecting the A140 due to a fallen tree blocking half the road at Hainford.

The tree is obstructing the Norwich bound carriageway, near the Waterloo Road junction.

Traffic is building due to drivers having to take turns passing the tree.

Aylsham News
Norwich News

