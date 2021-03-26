Published: 10:30 AM March 26, 2021

Falcon Junior headteacher Edward Savage and councillor John Ward next to the new posts opposite the school on Falcon Road - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

A junior school blighted by 'dangerous and inconsiderate' parking has installed new safety measures to deter drivers.

Posts have been installed on the grass verge opposite Falcon Junior School in Sprowston after "dangerous and inconsiderate" parking was reported outside the school.

John Ward, county councillor for the Sprowston Central division, used his Highways budget to fund the posts, as well as 'no entry' signs for the row of shops opposite Merlin Avenue on Wroxham Road to ensure there is only one entrance for customers.

The row of shops on Wroxham Road in Sprowston where no entry signs have been installed for one exit - Credit: Google Maps

Both of these installations totalled up to £6,000 with the issue of dangerous parking at the school having seen ongoing collaboration between concerned parents, the school, Sprowston Town Council and the county council.

Mr Ward said: "It has been a problem at the school for well over a year and the police had been called asking for something to be done. People were parking on the verge and opening their doors into the road so it was becoming hazardous.

"It has unfortunately meant people now park a bit further up the road which has caused annoyance with some people but it is certainly safer than parking on Falcon Road at busy times."

Edward Savage, headteacher of Falcon Junior, said parents have been very supportive and are working with the school to improve parking and safety outside the site.

Mr Savage said: "The town council have been very supportive of the school and we are very grateful. Parking is an issue around every school and all schools try and do their best to improve the safety for everyone.

"The posts will hopefully reduce parking on the grass verges opposite the school and ensure that traffic in Blithewood Gardens has good lines of sight when pulling out onto Falcon Road."

Mr Ward said the 'no entry' signs on Wroxham Road should help reduce the number of accidents being caused by cars entering and leaving both entrances simultaneously.

The councillor said residents had expressed their concerns about the safety of the road as there were no clear signs for those parking at the shops.