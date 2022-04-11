Updated
Five-vehicle crash on A1067 leaves lorry overturned and road blocked
The A1067 Fakenham Road is closed following a serious crash which has left an 18-tonne lorry overturned.
The collision happened at about 11am on Monday, April 11, near Lenwade.
Five vehicles are involved including two cars, two vans and the lorry.
The road is blocked between Marl Hill and Old Fakenham Road between Morton-on-Hill and Attlebridge.
An East Anglian Air Ambulance attended and one person has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a five-vehicle collision on Fakenham Road in Morton-on-Hill.
"An 18-tonne lorry has completely overturned and is blocking the road.
"Currently only minor injuries have been reported and there is lots of debris and the barrier on the near side has been damaged.
"The road is expected to be closed for some time."
Four fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham and Reepham have attended the scene.
Bus services have been diverted due to the crash.
First services are suspended through Attlebridge, Lenwade, Bawdeswell, Foxley, Pensthorpe & Fakenham.
More details to follow.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
