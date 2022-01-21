News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:45 PM January 21, 2022
Updated: 5:56 PM January 21, 2022
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable - Credit: Harry Rutter

A road in north Norfolk is currently closed with emergency services at the scene.

The B1354 is currently shut in both directions between Melton Constable and Briston due to an ongoing police incident this evening, January 21.

Ambulances and police are at the scene.

The closure is on Fakenham Road near Astley Primary School.

Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable - Credit: Harry Rutter

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

There are queues on the road in both directions, with traffic at a standstill.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals
  2. 2 One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm
  3. 3 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 Norwich firm part of growing number of businesses working four day weeks
  2. 5 People are driving for hours to visit this loaded fries and doughnut kiosk
  3. 6 A year on: Tributes to teacher who died following tumour diagnosis
  4. 7 War-time bomb lay dormant for 80 years before exploding under fishing boat
  5. 8 John Lewis CCTV footage leads to Norwich gun arrests
  6. 9 1920s bungalow up for sale in one of the Broads' most sought-after villages
  7. 10 Arrive by boat at new Norfolk wedding venue
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Police
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Attleborough man catches big pike in Attleborough

'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon