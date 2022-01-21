North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
Published: 5:45 PM January 21, 2022
Updated: 5:56 PM January 21, 2022
- Credit: Harry Rutter
A road in north Norfolk is currently closed with emergency services at the scene.
The B1354 is currently shut in both directions between Melton Constable and Briston due to an ongoing police incident this evening, January 21.
Ambulances and police are at the scene.
The closure is on Fakenham Road near Astley Primary School.
Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.
There are queues on the road in both directions, with traffic at a standstill.
