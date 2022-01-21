North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

A road in north Norfolk is currently closed with emergency services at the scene.

The B1354 is currently shut in both directions between Melton Constable and Briston due to an ongoing police incident this evening, January 21.

B1354 closed between Briston and Melton Constable in both directions. Please avoid the area if possible, thank you for your patience. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 21, 2022

Ambulances and police are at the scene.

The closure is on Fakenham Road near Astley Primary School.

Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable - Credit: Harry Rutter

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

There are queues on the road in both directions, with traffic at a standstill.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.