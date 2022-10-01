Norfolk town byway set to close for six weeks

The Fakenham Restricted Byway will be shut will surface improvement works takes place - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A town byway is due to close for six weeks while surface improvement work takes place.

The Fakenham Restricted Byway (RB8) is set to shut on the north side of the River Wensum from Fakenham Golf Course up to the dismantled railway bridge.

The work is due to begin on Monday, October 10 as a project to improve the condition of the surface commences.

Once completed, the route will become safer and more accessible for people travelling accessing the byway.

There will be no diversion in place as there is no safe alternative.

The work, which will cost £26,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

The council has thanked people for their patience while the improvement work is carried out.