News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:18 PM August 9, 2022
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fakenham

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fakenham - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fakenham.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the B1146, at the Hempton crossroad, at about 12.50pm on Tuesday (August 9).

The motorcyclist is believed to have sustained serious injuries, but it's not thought to be life-threatening. 

They were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. 

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It was reopened at about 2.41pm. 


Norfolk Live News
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Samira Williams is one of the organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies. 

Investigations | Exclusive

'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000

Joel Adams

person
Blickling Classic Ibiza 2022. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Argos Great Yarmouth

New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon