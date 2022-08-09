Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fakenham - Credit: Google Maps

The single-vehicle collision happened on the B1146, at the Hempton crossroad, at about 12.50pm on Tuesday (August 9).

The motorcyclist is believed to have sustained serious injuries, but it's not thought to be life-threatening.

They were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It was reopened at about 2.41pm.



