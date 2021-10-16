Police say faded roundabout markings could hinder enforcement

Published: 12:15 PM October 16, 2021

The faded yellow boxes at the St Stephens Road roundabout in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Road markings on some of Norfolk's roundabouts are now so faded police admit it could make it hard for them to enforce traffic infringements.

Some of the city's roundabouts, such as those on Daniels Road/Newmarket Road and at St Stephens Street, have yellow box junctions - but they are now barely visible.

The faded yellow boxes at the Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

According to the Highway Code, traffic must not enter the boxes until the exit road or lane is clear.

Drivers can enter the yellow boxes and stop if they are turning right and are prevented from doing so by either oncoming traffic or other vehicles waiting to turn right.

Police have the powers to issue penalty charge notices for drivers who do not stick to the rules - although Norfolk Constabulary was not able to state how many such notices had been issued in the past year.

But the force said the faded state of the box junctions means people caught could have a "viable defence".

The condition of the box junctions was highlighted by an EDP reader.

He said at a time when council bosses are spending more than £30m of Transforming Cities money on road schemes, using a relatively small amount to make box junctions clear could help traffic move more smoothly.

Norfolk County Council said it would cost up to £2,000 to refresh the box junction markings - and that such work did happen as part of routine maintenance.

Karl Rands, highway services manager at County Hall, said: "Road markings, including stop lines, zebra crossings and give way markings are refreshed as part of the routine maintenance we carry out across the county, and we often try to combine schemes such as line painting with other works which require lane closures to help keep any disruption to a minimum.

“The yellow box markings on the St Stephens roundabout were refreshed in 2016, and the white lines in 2019.

The faded yellow boxes at the St Stephens Road roundabout in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"The Daniels Road roundabout markings were also repainted during a previous improvement scheme at that location in 2018.

The faded yellow boxes at the Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"As we’re improving the layout and removing traffic lights on Grapes Hill there will be no yellow box markings as part of the new layout."

Work on the £330,000 revamp of Grapes Hill roundabout started last month.