Drivers warned of extreme delays as hundreds travel to Sandringham

People are being warned of serious delays near Sandringham as mourners continue to arrive to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Traffic restrictions remain in place around Sandringham as drivers are warned of extreme delays as mourners continue to visit and pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners have been leaving flowers, cards and gifts at the Norwich Gates since the much-loved monarch passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Sandringham on Thursday (September 15) where they greeted hundreds of people who had travelled to the estate to pay their respects to the Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Sandringham on Thursday - Credit: PA

A one-way traffic system remains in place around the estate and police officers will be at road blocks to guide members of the public to car parks.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said: "People visiting Sandringham today to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II are advised traffic control measures remain in place.

“A one-way traffic system remains in place around the estate to make sure people can access and leave the area easily.

“There are a high number of visitors today meaning traffic is busy and nearby main routes are also being affected.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and police officers on road blocks will be able to guide motorists to car parks, from where they can walk towards the Norwich Gates where floral tributes are being laid.

“All facilities at Sandringham remain closed until further notice.”

According to the AA Traffic Map there are extreme delays around Sandringham this afternoon.



