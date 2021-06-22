Drivers forced to swerve to avoid exhaust in road on A47

Published: 10:31 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM June 22, 2021

An exhaust in the road was forcing A47 driver to swerve to avoid it on Tuesday morning. - Credit: PA

Police were called to deal with an unusual obstacle in the road.

Officers got the call to head to the A47 at Narborough, between Swaffham and King's Lynn, at 9.17am on Tuesday.

An obstacle had been reported, and on arrival officers found it was a car exhaust lying in the road.

Drivers were forced to swerve to avoid hitting the exhaust at the junction with Swaffham Road.

Police were able to remove the exhaust, and the road is now clear with no traffic build-up.

