News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Drivers forced to swerve to avoid exhaust in road on A47

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:31 AM June 22, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM June 22, 2021
A Generic Photo of car exhaust fumes. See PA Feature MOTORING News. Picture credit should read: PA P

An exhaust in the road was forcing A47 driver to swerve to avoid it on Tuesday morning. - Credit: PA

Police were called to deal with an unusual obstacle in the road.

Officers got the call to head to the A47 at Narborough, between Swaffham and King's Lynn, at 9.17am on Tuesday.

An obstacle had been reported, and on arrival officers found it was a car exhaust lying in the road.

Drivers were forced to swerve to avoid hitting the exhaust at the junction with Swaffham Road.

Police were able to remove the exhaust, and the road is now clear with no traffic build-up.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus