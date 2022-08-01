There are a number of major events in Norfolk that will cause road closures this month - Credit: IAN BURT

With the schools broken up and many people enjoying annual leave, there are plenty of events taking place in Norfolk this month.

As a result, there are several road closures in place throughout the county.

Here are some to keep in mind if you are travelling around Norfolk in August.

1. Sheringham Carnival

When: August 3 (4pm-11pm) August 4 (7pm-11pm), August 7 (4pm-11pm)

Sheringham Carnival hosts a full programme of activities, such as street races, the annual parade and shows.

A list of the roads closed is as follows: East Cliff, Lifeboat Plain, High Street, Gun Street, Wyndham Street, Beeston Road, Station Road, Church Road, The Boulevard, and Railway Approach.

2. Wells Carnival

When: Saturday, August 6 (7am-11pm) rolling closure from 2.30pm to 3.30pm

The Wells Carnival started on July 29 and will culminate in the carnival day and parade on Saturday (August 6).

There is a rolling closure on the day of the parade from the entire length of Mill Road to Park Road to Theatre Road up to The Glebe.

The closure will continue along The Quay to Standard Road and Station Road before heading back along The Buttlands.

3. Hanseatic Ski Race

When: Saturday, August 6 until Sunday, August 7

The Hanseatic Water Ski Race in King's Lynn will take place across two days with waterskis, powerboats and jetskis all in action.

A road closure will be in place across the event from Boal Street from the junction with Hardings Way to South Quay.

4. Heacham Carnival Parade

When: Sunday, August 7 (1.15pm to 2pm)

The annual carnival is a popular spectacle in Heacham.

The full route of closures includes Station Road, High Street, Collins Lane and Staithe Road.

The closures will continue along Lodge Road in a southerly direction to College Drive, before moving to the south of Gonville Close at the entrance of the school.

5. Holt Sunday Market

When: Sunday, August 7 (8am-5pm)

With more than 30 regional makers matched with six food traders, communal dining and buskers, Holt Sunday Market is a popular event for many people in Norfolk.

The market runs once a month from April until December.

Closures will be in place on these dates from the War Memorial entrance of Feathers Yard, Fish Hill and Star Plain to Bull Alley in Holt.

6. Walsingham Assumption Candlelit Procession

When: Sunday, August 13 (8.15pm-9.45pm)

A torchlight procession and liturgies will take place on Sunday, August 13.

The road will be closed from Church Street to Friday Market Place along the High Street to Common Place and continuing along Holt Road to the Anglican Shrine.

7. Burnham Market 45th Annual Craft Fair

When: Saturday, August 20 (Until 6pm)

With more than 100 stallholders on the greens in the centre of Burnham Market, the stalls in attendance include jewellery, plants and woodwork outlets, among many other options.

Market Place will be closed from outside St Henry's Catholic Church in an easterly direction for about 90m to outside Arthur Howells Butcher Shop in Burnham Market.

8. Langham Street Fayre

When: Saturday, August 20 (From 8am)

The Langham Street Fayre has been a mainstay in the village since its inception in 1974.

Organisers of the event try and offer something for everyone and provide entertainers, food and craft stalls and live music, among other activities.

Holt Road will be closed to traffic from 8am on Saturday, August 20.

9. Dereham 5k

When: Sunday, August 21 (9-10am)

The two-lap course around Dereham is a popular event and ideal for those seeking a personal best.

The full route of closures is Matsell Way at the junction of Neatherd Road south to the junction with London Road and Baxter Row at the junction of Mary Unwin Road.

The closure will continue along High Street and into Church Street in a westerly direction for 63m to Quebec Street, Market Place and Cowper Road before moving on to Commercial Road and Norwich Road at the junction of High Street and Matsell Way.