Norfolk evening traffic: Queues around Norwich and the A47
- Credit: Archant
There is queuing traffic on the A47 near Blofield as well as delays in Norwich this evening.
Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk which you need to know about on Thursday, November 4.
The A47 has queueing traffic near Blofield and there are reports that the road is partially blocked eastbound towards Acle after the Plantation Road junction.
There are further reports of queues at Longwater, near roadworks on Dereham Road.
Elsewhere in Norwich, there are delays on the A11 Newmarket Road, where it meets Mile End Road and Daniels Road.
Drivers are also likely to face delays on the A147 as it joins with the Grapes Hill roundabout due to the continuing roadworks.
Resurfacing works on the A140 Cromer Road near Norwich Airport has led to the road being closed, which may lead to a build up of traffic in the surrounding areas as drivers are diverted.
Most Read
- 1 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
- 2 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
- 3 Human remains found in search for Diane
- 4 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
- 5 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
- 6 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
- 7 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
- 8 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
- 9 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
- 10 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
Across the county, traffic is building on the A47 on the approach to Great Yarmouth at the Vauxhall Roundabout.
The A149 is also facing increasing delays where it passes the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Drivers will also face longer waits on Norwich Road in Lenwade where there are temporary traffic lights due to water works.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.