Norfolk evening traffic: Queues around Norwich and the A47

There is queuing traffic on the A47 near Blofield as well as delays in Norwich this evening.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk which you need to know about on Thursday, November 4.

The A47 has queueing traffic near Blofield and there are reports that the road is partially blocked eastbound towards Acle after the Plantation Road junction.

There are further reports of queues at Longwater, near roadworks on Dereham Road.

Elsewhere in Norwich, there are delays on the A11 Newmarket Road, where it meets Mile End Road and Daniels Road.

Drivers are also likely to face delays on the A147 as it joins with the Grapes Hill roundabout due to the continuing roadworks.

Resurfacing works on the A140 Cromer Road near Norwich Airport has led to the road being closed, which may lead to a build up of traffic in the surrounding areas as drivers are diverted.

Across the county, traffic is building on the A47 on the approach to Great Yarmouth at the Vauxhall Roundabout.

The A149 is also facing increasing delays where it passes the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Drivers will also face longer waits on Norwich Road in Lenwade where there are temporary traffic lights due to water works.

