A47 closed in both directions after four vehicle crash

Published: 6:55 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 8:07 PM June 26, 2021

The A47 is currently closed in both directions at Wendling - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a four vehicle road traffic collision on the A47, which has closed the road in both directions.

The road has been shut in both directions at the Wendling junction and at Chapel Lane between Dereham and Swaffham, following the collision between three cars and a small hire van.

Norfolk Police first reported the collision at 6.26pm on Saturday, with fire crews assisting to rescue occupants trapped in the van.

At 8pm, police were awaiting the recovery of the vehicles and the clear up of a oil spill but said the road should be opened shortly.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "It is a four vehicle road traffic collision, police fire and ambulance will be attending. We are already on the scene."

The spokesman said minor injuries have been reported.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Dereham and Earlham to the collision.

Crews helped make the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment and lines to free occupants in the van.

The fire service left the scene at 6.51pm.