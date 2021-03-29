Busy road to close for emergency repairs

Published: 12:28 PM March 29, 2021

The A47 Denmark Road in Lowestoft will be temporarily closed. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A busy road in Lowestoft will be closed temporarily as emergency repairs are carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the A47 Denmark Road in Lowestoft is to be closed "for pothole repairs" with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out the works with the road closed between 9.30am and noon on Wednesday, March 31.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work on the A47 Denmark Road in Lowestoft will be carried out "from Trafalgar Street until Katwijk Way."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses service are being warned of the emergency road closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "The three journeys affected on service 106 will operate via Katwijk Way, St Peters Street and Rotterdam Road in both directions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Visit our live traffic map for the latest delays.