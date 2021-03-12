News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Signal problems hit Norwich and King’s Lynn rail services

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:21 AM March 12, 2021   
Rail passengers are facing disruption due to signalling issues.

Rail passengers are facing disruption due to signalling issues. - Credit: Archant

Train passengers are facing disruption and service cancellations due to problems with signals.

Operators Greater Anglia and Great Northern said a fault with the signalling system near Ely meant some lines were blocked on Friday morning. 

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Cambridge and Ely and Norwich have been delayed.

The 7am Cambridge to Norwich has been delayed at Cambridge and is now expected to be 50 minutes late arriving in Norwich.

A spokesman said: “Train services running through Ely station may be cancelled, delayed or revised/. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

A fault with the signalling at Ely has disrupted Norwich, Cambridge and King's Lynn services. 

A fault with the signalling at Ely has disrupted Norwich, Cambridge and King's Lynn services. - Credit: Richard Vince/Geograph

You may also want to watch:

Great Northern said it had been unable to run early morning services between King’s Lynn and Ely, and some services between Ely and Cambridge had been cancelled.

The 8.44am from King’s Lynn to London has been delayed.

The operator tweeted: “We have requested buses, and these should be in place by 8am. If you can delay travel until later today, please do.”
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
  2. 2 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
  3. 3 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
  1. 4 Critical incident declared over hospital roof
  2. 5 'Frightening' - Tree crashes through garden wall and hits couple's home
  3. 6 CCTV appeal after indecent exposures in Norwich shops
  4. 7 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
  5. 8 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
  6. 9 Dealer's appeal after performance car stolen from forecourt
  7. 10 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham that has introduced measures including limits of parent

Education | Updated

School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Deborah Richards wrote the 1993 letter found in a Norwich loft this week. She now lives in Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Harnden saw smoke pouring from the back of the bus on Plumstead Road.

Video

Witnesses see bus in flames in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus