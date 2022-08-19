News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Elderly woman in hospital after crash involving BMW and bike

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:07 PM August 19, 2022
Isle Road in Outwell, where the crash happened.

An elderly woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash involving a BMW and a cycle.

Police were called to Isle Road, Outwell, as well as ambulance crews, who took the woman to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remains.

Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 at about 6pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, should contact police in Swaffham on 101 quoting NC-18082022-441, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

