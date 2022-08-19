Elderly woman in hospital after crash involving BMW and bike

Isle Road in Outwell, where the crash happened. - Credit: Norfolk police

An elderly woman is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash involving a BMW and a cycle.

Police were called to Isle Road, Outwell, as well as ambulance crews, who took the woman to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remains.

Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 at about 6pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information, should contact police in Swaffham on 101 quoting NC-18082022-441, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.