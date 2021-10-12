Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Published: 9:54 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM October 12, 2021

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Eight vehicles have been involved in a collision on Acle New Road this morning.

Firefighters cut drivers from their crashed vehicles which happened on the Great Yarmouth side of the Acle Straight.

The road has now been closed and police have advised people to avoid the area.

Following a call at 8.57am, Fire and Rescue crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Carrow stations rushed to the scene.

At least one ambulance was also called in.

Norfolk police said: "We were called to attend by the fire service at 9.11am.

"Eight vehicles are involved and we remain at the scene now.

"People should avoid the area if possible."

The scene has now been made safe.

