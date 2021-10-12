Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Eight vehicles have been involved in a collision on Acle New Road this morning.
Firefighters cut drivers from their crashed vehicles which happened on the Great Yarmouth side of the Acle Straight.
The road has now been closed and police have advised people to avoid the area.
Following a call at 8.57am, Fire and Rescue crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Carrow stations rushed to the scene.
At least one ambulance was also called in.
Norfolk police said: "We were called to attend by the fire service at 9.11am.
"Eight vehicles are involved and we remain at the scene now.
"People should avoid the area if possible."
The scene has now been made safe.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.