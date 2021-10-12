News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:54 AM October 12, 2021    Updated: 10:45 AM October 12, 2021
Curtis Murphy-Seaman appeared in court accused of dangerous driving on the A47 Acle Straight. Byline

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Eight vehicles have been involved in a collision on Acle New Road this morning.

Firefighters cut drivers from their crashed vehicles which happened on the Great Yarmouth side of the Acle Straight.

The road has now been closed and police have advised people to avoid the area.

Following a call at 8.57am, Fire and Rescue crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Acle and Carrow stations rushed to the scene.

At least one ambulance was also called in.

Norfolk police said: "We were called to attend by the fire service at 9.11am. 

"Eight vehicles are involved and we remain at the scene now.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
  2. 2 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
  3. 3 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  1. 4 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  2. 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
  3. 6 Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant nominated for prestigious award
  5. 8 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
  6. 9 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham
  7. 10 'Living hell' fears over seaside flats with balconies

"People should avoid the area if possible."

The scene has now been made safe.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
Norfolk
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

SOLD! Topshop site snapped up for £3m and sale completed 'within a month'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Willow Park in Aylsham with Trevor Bennett

'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another...

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon