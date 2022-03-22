Region's road repairs backlog nears £1bn price tag

The backlog of road repairs in the East of England is approaching £1bn worth, a figure compounded by increased costs due to rising inflation.

The figure emerged in the Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance (ALARM) survey published today by the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) which highlights the scale of the worsening issue faced by highway engineers.

The body said that this situation means that engineers have to face difficult choices about keeping local roads open and safe versus improving overall conditions.

Despite a reported increase in average highway maintenance budgets in the region, the backlog of carriageway repairs has increased by 42pc in the last year to £943m or £38,890 for every mile of road in the region.

AIA chair Rick Green said: “Local authority highway teams have a legal responsibility to keep our roads safe, but do not have the funds to do so in a cost effective, proactive way. As a result, while they report some slight improvements in surface conditions, the overall structure of our roads continues to decline.

“Although surface repairs have a part to play in extending the life of local roads, short-term fixes, including filling potholes, is indicative of a network that is ‘on the edge’ and less efficient and sustainable when it comes to materials usage and whole-life carbon emissions.”

This year marks the 27th successive ALARM survey, which received responses from all the local authorities in the East region. It reports local roads funding and conditions based on information provided directly by those responsible for its maintenance.

The findings of ALARM 2022, which relate to the 2021/22 financial year, show that in the East:

Local authorities would have needed an extra £50.6m last year just to reach their own target road conditions, before even thinking about tackling the backlog of repairs

13pc of the network – nearly 3,200 miles – could need to be rebuilt in the next five years

Roads are only resurfaced on average once every 159 years

One pothole is filled the equivalent of every four minutes

£1m is spent on road user compensation claims

Mr Green added: “The link between continued underinvestment and the ongoing structural decline and below par surface conditions of our local roads is clear. The country’s ambitions to encourage active travel, plus cutting waste and carbon emissions, will not be achieved with a short-term approach that can’t deliver a first-rate local road network.

“Recent government announcements regarding three-year spending on maintenance for England are a step in the right direction but don’t go far enough. To ensure we have a safe, resilient, sustainable network on which we can all rely, a longer-term approach and significant investment is still needed.

“The longer it takes for the funding to be put in place to tackle the backlog of repairs, the more it is going to cost to put it right in the future. ALARM 2022 indicates that what is needed in the East is an additional £118.3 million a year over the next decade to allow highway teams to bring local roads up to a point from where they can be cost-effectively maintained going forward.”

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “Each year the debate around roads maintenance degenerates into a blame game between local authorities and government as each claims it is the other’s responsibility to resolve.

“Local and national government must get round the table and create a fully-funded plan that will help make our roads safer. There is now a need to focus available road funding on the most basic need: fixing the roads – for the benefit of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Despite talks of levelling up, road users would simply like the roads levelled out.”

The East region as defined in the study includes 11 local council areas: Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Luton, Peterborough, Southend-on-Sea, and Thurrock.

The region has 24,240 miles of local roads, 12pc of the total road network in England and Wales.



