Two drivers injured in village crash

Two drivers have been left with injuries after a crash on Watton Road in Barford. - Credit: Google

Two people have been left with injuries following a crash in a Mid Norfolk village.

Police were called to the scene of a two-car collision on outside Barford Truck Centre on Watton Road around 1pm on Saturday, March 26.

The crash was between a Saab convertible and Mini Cooper, with both drivers sustaining injuries after their airbags deployed.

Officers confirmed that both drivers are making their own way to hospital.

Slow traffic affected the road after drivers were only able to use a single lane of the road.

Recovery was called to the scene to remove the cars.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.