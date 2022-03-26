News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two drivers injured in village crash

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:06 PM March 26, 2022
The Cock Pub and Barford Truck Centre in Watton Road, Barford, Norfolk.

Two drivers have been left with injuries after a crash on Watton Road in Barford. - Credit: Google

Two people have been left with injuries following a crash in a Mid Norfolk village.

Police were called to the scene of a two-car collision on outside Barford Truck Centre on Watton Road around 1pm on Saturday, March 26.

The crash was between a Saab convertible and Mini Cooper, with both drivers sustaining injuries after their airbags deployed.

Officers confirmed that both drivers are making their own way to hospital.

Slow traffic affected the road after drivers were only able to use a single lane of the road.

Recovery was called to the scene to remove the cars.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk
South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Reporter Emily Thomson joins Paul 'Chuck' Norris, centre, of Bush Adventures Uk, and Sean Ready, of

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after reports a baby was taken without authorisation.

Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Boat owners who are legally registered to live at the Waveney River Centre have been ordered to leav

'We've been made homeless' - Houseboat families 'evicted' from moorings

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon