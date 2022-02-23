Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash

Police are appealing for information after two people remain have been left in critical condition following a crash on the A47. - Credit: Archant

Two drivers remain in hospital in a critical condition following a collision on the A47 at Hockering on Monday.

A collision between a blue Ford Focus RS travelling westbound towards Dereham and a black Nissan Juke travelling in the opposite direction happened at 5.10pm on February 21.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in 50s, and the driver of the Nissan Juke, a woman aged in her 30s, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Phil Writer of Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 351 of February 21, 2022.

