News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:54 PM February 23, 2022
Updated: 4:30 PM February 23, 2022
west winch murder

Police are appealing for information after two people remain have been left in critical condition following a crash on the A47. - Credit: Archant

Two drivers remain in hospital in a critical condition following a collision on the A47 at Hockering on Monday.

A collision between a blue Ford Focus RS travelling westbound towards Dereham and a black Nissan Juke travelling in the opposite direction happened at 5.10pm on February 21.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in 50s, and the driver of the Nissan Juke, a woman aged in her 30s, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Phil Writer of Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 351 of February 21, 2022.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News
A47 News

Don't Miss

Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Storm Franklin has arrived in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Schools closed and trees down as Storm Franklin hits Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon