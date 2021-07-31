Drivers warned to expect long delays due to Old Buckenham Airshow

Published: 12:07 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 12:19 PM July 31, 2021

Drivers can expect delays on B1077 due to Old Buckenham Airshow. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Drivers can expect long delays on the B1077 due to people attending the Old Buckenham Airshow today.

The AA traffic map is showing congestion and long delays on Abbey Road and the B1077 around the Old Buckenham Airfield.

It said there is built up traffic to all approaches into Old Buckenham, near Attleborough, as of midday on Saturday.

People attending are being advised not to drive through Attleborough as "this will be the worst affected area."