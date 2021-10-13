Updated
Fuel spillage closes section of the NDR
Drivers are advised to avoid the NDR and Wroxham Road near Rackheath due to the road being partially closed.
At 10.50am, police were called to a fuel spillage from a lorry.
The spillage is on the roundabout and is on the Fakenham bound carriageway.
Police are controlling traffic at the scene and officers from Norwich City Council are working to clean the spillage.
The westbound carriageway has been closed.
Traffic is currently coping well, but some delays have been reported.
More to follow.
