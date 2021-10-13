News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Fuel spillage closes section of the NDR

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:33 PM October 13, 2021    Updated: 12:48 PM October 13, 2021
The roundabout between Wroxham Road and the NDR.

The roundabout between Wroxham Road and the NDR. - Credit: Google

Drivers are advised to avoid the NDR and Wroxham Road near Rackheath due to the road being partially closed.

At 10.50am, police were called to a fuel spillage from a lorry.

The spillage is on the roundabout and is on the Fakenham bound carriageway.

Police are controlling traffic at the scene and officers from Norwich City Council are working to clean the spillage.

The westbound carriageway has been closed.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is currently coping well, but some delays have been reported.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  2. 2 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
  3. 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
  1. 4 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
  2. 5 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
  3. 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  4. 7 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
  5. 8 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
  6. 9 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after road rage incident
Norwich Live
Wroxham News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Bennett and Amy Parkins

NHS | Special Report

Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time

Joel Adams

person
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
Green recycling bins awaiting collection Picture: Chris Bishop

Letters inform households of bin collection changes

Anthony Carroll

person