Fuel spillage closes section of the NDR

Updated

Published: 12:33 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM October 13, 2021

The roundabout between Wroxham Road and the NDR. - Credit: Google

Drivers are advised to avoid the NDR and Wroxham Road near Rackheath due to the road being partially closed.

At 10.50am, police were called to a fuel spillage from a lorry.

The spillage is on the roundabout and is on the Fakenham bound carriageway.

Police are controlling traffic at the scene and officers from Norwich City Council are working to clean the spillage.

The westbound carriageway has been closed.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is currently coping well, but some delays have been reported.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.