News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Audi driver in 30s left with serious injuries after crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:04 PM November 29, 2021
Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was left with serious injuries following a collision with a concrete post. - Credit: Archant

A driver in his 30s has been left with serious injuries after his car left the road and struck a concrete post.

The man was driving a silver Audi A3 on Haveringland Road in Haveringland at about 9.35pm on Friday, November 26 when the crash happened, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or how the vehicle was being driven prior to the crash.

Anyone who has any information, or dashcam footage from the area at the time, is asked to contact PC Matthew Buckoke at Acle Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 412 of Friday, November 26.

Reepham News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching...

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Hermes delivery note. 

Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of trees have been felled behind the Longfields estate in Swaffham

Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon