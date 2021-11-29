Audi driver in 30s left with serious injuries after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was left with serious injuries following a collision with a concrete post. - Credit: Archant

A driver in his 30s has been left with serious injuries after his car left the road and struck a concrete post.

The man was driving a silver Audi A3 on Haveringland Road in Haveringland at about 9.35pm on Friday, November 26 when the crash happened, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or how the vehicle was being driven prior to the crash.

Anyone who has any information, or dashcam footage from the area at the time, is asked to contact PC Matthew Buckoke at Acle Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 412 of Friday, November 26.