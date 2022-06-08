Driver suffers head injury in west Norfolk crash

A driver has suffered a head injury in a two-vehicle crash in west Norfolk.

Fire crews were called to Brandon Road in Methwold at 11.39am this morning (June 8) following a collision.

Crews from Methwold, Thetford, and Downham Market attended and police and ambulance teams were also called to the scene.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be released.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Injuries are believed to be minor and recovery was on the scene after 1pm so the road should be clear soon."