Driver suffers head injury in west Norfolk crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:33 PM June 8, 2022
A driver suffered a head injury following a two-vehicle crash on Brandon Road, Methwold

A driver has suffered a head injury in a two-vehicle crash in west Norfolk.

Fire crews were called to Brandon Road in Methwold at 11.39am this morning (June 8) following a collision.

Crews from Methwold, Thetford, and Downham Market attended and police and ambulance teams were also called to the scene.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be released.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Injuries are believed to be minor and recovery was on the scene after 1pm so the road should be clear soon."

