Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Police stop vehicle towing trailer with tyres with exposed cords

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:48 AM August 18, 2022
Police stopped a vehicle towing a trailer with an insecure load had tyres heavily worn with exposed cords

Police stopped a vehicle towing a trailer with an insecure load and later found its tyres were heavily worn with exposed cords - Credit: Archant/Norfolk Police

A vehicle towing a trailer with an insecure load was stopped by police and then found to have heavily worn tyres.

Officers spotted the vehicle in Dereham at about 2pm on Tuesday, August 16.

Upon further inspection, it was found that the tyres had cords exposed, making it dangerous to be on the roads.

Police stopped a vehicle in Dereham towing a trailer with tyres that had cords exposed

Police stopped a vehicle in Dereham towing a trailer with tyres that had cords exposed - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The driver was issued with a traffic offence report.

While in Dereham, the Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also saw other drivers committing motoring offences.

Drivers were dealt with for having no insurance, no MOT, not wearing a seatbelt, having non-regulation window tints and registration plate offences.

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

