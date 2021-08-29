Driver suffers serious injuries following collision near Lakenheath

Published: 3:07 PM August 29, 2021 Updated: 3:11 PM August 29, 2021

The A1101 is closed at Burnt Fen following a single vehicle collision. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Lakenheath.

Suffolk Police is on the scene of the single vehicle crash at Burnt Fen on the A1101.

Officers were called to the scene at 1.10pm on Sunday and the road remains closed while investigations are carried out.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the vehicle involved has been taken to Addenbrooke's hospital with serious injuries."

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes while the road is closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 171 of Sunday 29 August.