News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver suffers serious injuries following collision near Lakenheath

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 3:07 PM August 29, 2021    Updated: 3:11 PM August 29, 2021
Police are on the scene after a crash on the A1101 at the junction with Lakes Eng in Welney.

The A1101 is closed at Burnt Fen following a single vehicle collision. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near Lakenheath.

Suffolk Police is on the scene of the single vehicle crash at Burnt Fen on the A1101. 

Officers were called to the scene at 1.10pm on Sunday and the road remains closed while investigations are carried out. 

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the vehicle involved has been taken to Addenbrooke's hospital with serious injuries."

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes while the road is closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 171 of Sunday 29 August.

Most Read

  1. 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
  3. 3 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
  1. 4 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  2. 5 Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged
  3. 6 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  4. 7 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
  5. 8 Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
  6. 9 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
  7. 10 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newman Smith

Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Alan Rogers at Ipswich Crown Court

Crime

'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon