Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:16 AM February 1, 2022
Updated: 11:05 AM February 1, 2022
Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

A woman in her 50s remains in a serious condition after being involved in a crash on the A1067.

The crash happened at 11.15am on Friday, January 28, at the junction between Fakenham Road and Nowhere Lane near Sparhamhill.

A red Polo, a green Volvo, a blue Nissan Almera and a white Peugeot Bipper van were involved in the collision which saw the road closed until 7.30pm.

Police at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Fakenham Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

She remains there in serious but stable condition.

The other three drivers received minor injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the Polo prior to the collision to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Mile Stolworthy of the Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team via michael.stolworthy@norfolk.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident NC-28012022-127.

Police directing traffic due to a multiple vehicle crash on Fakenham Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

